Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $498,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 326,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,038. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

