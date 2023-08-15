Ovata Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,109 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 53,062 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $14,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,422 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 108,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,551,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

SIMO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,601. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

