Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

