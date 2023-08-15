Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

