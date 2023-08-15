Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $303,655. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

