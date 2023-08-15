Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in FMC by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,126,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in FMC by 597.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.73.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.