Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 79,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,468 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.