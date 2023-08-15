Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

