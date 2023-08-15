Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.21. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.