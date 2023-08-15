Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,751,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 870.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 943,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

