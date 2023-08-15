Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $68.43 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $68.43 million and $11.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

