Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $60.79 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Orchid has a total market cap of $60.79 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

