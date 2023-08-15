Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.54. 2,367,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.