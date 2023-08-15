ONUS Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001968 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $56.12 million and $2.64 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.57796996 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

