Oncorus (ONCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.48).

Oncorus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oncorus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncorus by 1,144.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oncorus by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.

