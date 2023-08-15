ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $30.20. ON shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 5,136,726 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.22.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

