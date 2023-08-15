ON (NYSE:ONON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ONON traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 7,442,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,613. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

