Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

