Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 3.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 51,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 131,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 628,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,026 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,479,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 480.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 439,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 363,680 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

