Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 105,200 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,200 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up approximately 2.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,436,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVN. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,519. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.