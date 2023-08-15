Oldfield Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820,100 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 14.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.47% of Southwest Airlines worth $91,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 1,756,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,451. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.