Oldfield Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820,100 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 14.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.47% of Southwest Airlines worth $91,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 1,756,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,451. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.