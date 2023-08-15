Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,348,000 after buying an additional 1,147,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

