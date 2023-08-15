Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $311.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

