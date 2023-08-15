Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $244,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $761.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

