Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 120 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,655,000 after purchasing an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

