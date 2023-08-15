Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

