Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

