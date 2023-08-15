Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $344,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

