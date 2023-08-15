Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $382.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.46 and a 200-day moving average of $359.72.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

