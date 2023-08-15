Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.07 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $270.07 million and $8.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.42 or 0.06272662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00021250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04736505 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,875,839.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.