Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.15

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 79454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.65.

Nuvei Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

