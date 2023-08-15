Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,188 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 2.8% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 166.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,665,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

