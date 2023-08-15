NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. 1,082,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

