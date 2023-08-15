NS Partners Ltd Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STZ traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.87. 261,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,561. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

