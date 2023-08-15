NS Partners Ltd Has $22.45 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $22,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,049 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 576.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,285 shares of company stock worth $9,187,075. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.93. 147,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,843. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.62. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

