NS Partners Ltd Has $16.16 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.43. 366,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,039. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

