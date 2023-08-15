NS Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $30,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,142. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

