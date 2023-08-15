Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management lowered Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Novan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Novan

Novan Price Performance

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novan will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

(Get Free Report)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.