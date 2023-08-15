NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.36.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,658. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

