NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 617,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,362,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 802,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $11,769,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

