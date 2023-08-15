Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTX

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.12. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,713,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 800,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 68.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 936,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.