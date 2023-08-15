Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nintendo Stock Performance

NTDOY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 751,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.99.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTDOY. Citigroup raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 15.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Articles

