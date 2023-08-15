NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NKE stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,302. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

