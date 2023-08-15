NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.