NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

