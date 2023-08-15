Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

GOOG opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,224 shares of company stock worth $11,816,952. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.