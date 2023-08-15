NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $338.00 at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $278.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
