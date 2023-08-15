NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013814 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,366.92 or 1.00010231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

