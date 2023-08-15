NFC Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NFC Investments LLC reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up 1.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,302,000 after purchasing an additional 839,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,329,000 after purchasing an additional 303,257 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,018,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,542,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 165,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,396. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.