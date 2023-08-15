Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFRTF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.
